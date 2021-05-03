Twitter reactions: Praveen Jayawickrama’s stunning debut figures steer Sri Lanka to series win over Bangladesh

Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh in the second Test by a massive margin of 209 runs at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Monday. With the victory, the home team also clinched the two-match series 1-0.

Debutant Praveen Jayawickrama was the main hero behind Sri Lanka’s epic win as he went on to take 11 wickets for 178 runs in the match. The left-arm spinner wreaked havoc, picking up a six-fer in the first innings and a five-wicket haul in the second essay.

Best bowling figures on Test debut:

ND Hirwani (IND) 16 v West Indies, Chennai 1988

(IND) 16 v West Indies, Chennai 1988 RAL Massie (AUS) 16 v England, Lord’s 1972

(AUS) 16 v England, Lord’s 1972 F Martin (ENG) 12 v Australia, The Oval 1890

(ENG) 12 v Australia, The Oval 1890 JJ Krejza (AUS) 12 v India, Nagpur 2008

(AUS) 12 v India, Nagpur 2008 CV Grimmett (AUS) 11 v England, 1925

(AUS) 11 v England, 1925 CS Marriott (ENG) 11 v West Indies, The Oval 1933

(ENG) 11 v West Indies, The Oval 1933 AE Hall (SA) 11 v England, Cape Town 1923

(SA) 11 v England, Cape Town 1923 Mohammad Zahid (PAK) 11 v New Zealand, Rawalpindi 1996

(PAK) 11 v New Zealand, Rawalpindi 1996 AV Bedser (ENG) 11 v India, Lord’s 1946

(ENG) 11 v India, Lord’s 1946 P Jayawickrama (SL) 11 v Bangladesh, Pallekele 2021*

Earlier, SL, after winning the toss, decided to bat first and put a huge total of 493-7 d on the board. Captain Dimuth Karunaratne and opener Lahiru Thirimanne scored respective centuries, while Oshada Fernando and Niroshan Dickwella smashed 81 and 77 to contribute to the team’s total. In reply, Bangladesh were bundled out for 251, with Tamim Iqbal scoring the maximum 92 runs.

When it comes to the second innings, SL scored 194-9, with Karunaratne again making a big contribution of 66 runs, and Bangladesh got a massive target to win the contest. However, the visitors could only manage to reach 227, losing the game by 209 runs.

Brief Scores: Sri Lanka 493-7 dec. (Thirimanne 140, Karunaratne 118, Taskin 4/127) and 194- 9 dec. (Karunaratne 66, Islam 5/72) beat Bangladesh 251 (Tamim 92, Jayawickrama 6/92) and 227 (Jayawickrama 5/86, Mendis 4/103) by 209 runs.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Congratulations @OfficialSLC a clinical performance indeed #SLvBAN the youngsters contributing was amazing to see and there is talent🤸‍♀️🤸‍♀️ Well done Praveen Jayawickrama specially .. Well done all 👏👏👏 — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) May 3, 2021

Praveen Jayawickrama becomes first Sri Lankan bowler on debut to take 10 wickets (11/178) during the 2nd Test match against Bangladesh #SLvBAN #LKA #SriLanka #Cricket #WTC21 pic.twitter.com/58dDgUaZUT — Sri Lanka Tweet 🇱🇰 (@SriLankaTweet) May 3, 2021

Left arm spinners on Test debut seem to have a ball in recent times. Nauman Ali, Axar Patel, now Praveen Jayawickrama… Not to forget Lasith Embuldeniya as well. #SLvBAN — S. Sudarshanan (@Sudarshanan7) May 3, 2021

Praveen Jayawickrama is the first bowler to take two 5-wicket hauls on Test debut since Narendra Hirwani vs WI in 1988. #SLvBD — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) May 3, 2021

Sri Lanka win by 209 runs and take the series 1-0 🎉 Debutant Praveen Jayawickrama finishes with a brilliant match haul of 11/178 👏#SLvBAN | #WTC21 | https://t.co/gHzrfGN3qQ pic.twitter.com/WBeLOAvudo — ICC (@ICC) May 3, 2021

Praveen Jayawickrama finishes with 11 wickets on his Test debut. Only four players have taken morehttps://t.co/UlxgW9wxI1#SLvBAN — Andrew McGlashan (@andymcg_cricket) May 3, 2021

10-wicket haul on Test debut for Praveen Jayawickrama. He is the first Sri Lankan cricketer & overall 16th bowler to do this. 10-wicket haul on Test debut since 2000- Jason Krejza (Aus) vs Eng, 2008

Praveen Jayawickrama (SL) vs Ban, 2021#SLvBAN — Imran Hasan (@Imranhasan02) May 3, 2021

Memorable debut for Praveen Jayawickrama – six wickets in the first innings and five wickets in the second innings against Bangladesh and helped to win the Test series 1-0 for Sri Lanka. #SLvBAN — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 3, 2021

1st Sri Lankan & 16th bowler ever in the history of Test cricket to take 10 wickets or more in the debut match. 11 for 178 (6/92 & 5/86) Take a bow PRAVEEN JAYAWICKRAMA.👏🏼 A magnificent performance to give a 1-0 series win for Sri Lanka 🇱🇰🏏#SLvBAN @ThePapareSports pic.twitter.com/gckjTavkMh — Damith Weerasinghe (@Damith1994) May 3, 2021