Twitter reactions: Praveen Jayawickrama's stunning debut figures steer Sri Lanka to series win over Bangladesh

  • Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh by 209 runs in the second Test.

  • Praveen Jayawickrama picked up 11 wickets on his Test debut.

Praveen Jayawickrama claims best figures on debut (Image Source: Twitter)
Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh in the second Test by a massive margin of 209 runs at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Monday. With the victory, the home team also clinched the two-match series 1-0.

Debutant Praveen Jayawickrama was the main hero behind Sri Lanka’s epic win as he went on to take 11 wickets for 178 runs in the match. The left-arm spinner wreaked havoc, picking up a six-fer in the first innings and a five-wicket haul in the second essay.

Best bowling figures on Test debut:

  • ND Hirwani (IND) 16 v West Indies, Chennai 1988
  • RAL Massie (AUS) 16 v England, Lord’s 1972
  • F Martin (ENG) 12 v Australia, The Oval 1890
  • JJ Krejza (AUS) 12 v India, Nagpur 2008
  • CV Grimmett (AUS) 11 v England, 1925
  • CS Marriott (ENG) 11 v West Indies, The Oval 1933
  • AE Hall (SA) 11 v England, Cape Town 1923
  • Mohammad Zahid (PAK) 11 v New Zealand, Rawalpindi 1996
  • AV Bedser (ENG) 11 v India, Lord’s 1946
  • P Jayawickrama (SL) 11 v Bangladesh, Pallekele 2021*

Earlier, SL, after winning the toss, decided to bat first and put a huge total of 493-7 d on the board. Captain Dimuth Karunaratne and opener Lahiru Thirimanne scored respective centuries, while Oshada Fernando and Niroshan Dickwella smashed 81 and 77 to contribute to the team’s total. In reply, Bangladesh were bundled out for 251, with Tamim Iqbal scoring the maximum 92 runs.

When it comes to the second innings, SL scored 194-9, with Karunaratne again making a big contribution of 66 runs, and Bangladesh got a massive target to win the contest. However, the visitors could only manage to reach 227, losing the game by 209 runs.

Brief Scores: Sri Lanka 493-7 dec. (Thirimanne 140, Karunaratne 118, Taskin 4/127) and 194- 9 dec. (Karunaratne 66, Islam 5/72) beat Bangladesh 251 (Tamim 92, Jayawickrama 6/92) and 227 (Jayawickrama 5/86, Mendis 4/103) by 209 runs.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

