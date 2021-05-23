Twitter reactions: Wanindu Hasaranga’s knock goes in vain as Bangladesh trump Sri Lanka by 33 runs

  • Bangladesh defeated Sri Lanka in the first ODI of the three-match series.

  • Mehidy Hasan picked up a brilliant 4-wicket haul for Bangladesh.

Ban beat SL in 1st ODI (Image Source: Twitter)
Bangladesh defeated Sri Lanka by 33 runs in the first One-Day International (ODI) of the three-match series at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday.

Chasing 258, the tourists had a terrible start as they lost six wickets for just 102 runs. Newly appointed captain Kusal Perera failed to impress as he scored 30 runs off 50 deliveries. Kusal Mendis and Danushka Gunathalika contributed with 24 and 21 runs, respectively.

However, all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga showed some hopes and played a fighting knock. He formed crucial partnerships with other batsmen and kept his end alive until the 44th over when Mohammad Saifuddin dismissed him.

Hasaranga took his team really close to the target but couldn’t take them over the finish line. He played a remarkable 60-ball 74 run knock, but all his efforts went in vain as the Islanders got bundled out for 224, losing the game by 33 runs.

Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan played a vital role in Sri Lanka’s top-order failure. He picked up a brilliant 4-wicket haul for 30 runs in his quota of 10 overs, including two maidens.

Earlier, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah put on a century stand to guide Bangladesh to 257/6 in their allotted 50 overs. The hosts were in trouble at 99/4 despite captain Tamim Iqbal’s 52 after electing to bat first.

But, Rahim and Mahmudullah came to the rescue and helped their side reach a competitive total. Rahim scored 84 from 87 balls, including 4 fours and a six. On the other hand, Mahmudullah smashed 54 off 76 balls with the help three boundaries, involving a maximum.

For the visitors, Dhananjaya de Silva was the pick of the bowler, claiming as many as three wickets for 45 runs.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

