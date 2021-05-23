Twitter reactions: Wanindu Hasaranga’s knock goes in vain as Bangladesh trump Sri Lanka by 33 runs

Bangladesh defeated Sri Lanka by 33 runs in the first One-Day International (ODI) of the three-match series at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday.

Chasing 258, the tourists had a terrible start as they lost six wickets for just 102 runs. Newly appointed captain Kusal Perera failed to impress as he scored 30 runs off 50 deliveries. Kusal Mendis and Danushka Gunathalika contributed with 24 and 21 runs, respectively.

However, all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga showed some hopes and played a fighting knock. He formed crucial partnerships with other batsmen and kept his end alive until the 44th over when Mohammad Saifuddin dismissed him.

Hasaranga took his team really close to the target but couldn’t take them over the finish line. He played a remarkable 60-ball 74 run knock, but all his efforts went in vain as the Islanders got bundled out for 224, losing the game by 33 runs.

Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan played a vital role in Sri Lanka’s top-order failure. He picked up a brilliant 4-wicket haul for 30 runs in his quota of 10 overs, including two maidens.

Earlier, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah put on a century stand to guide Bangladesh to 257/6 in their allotted 50 overs. The hosts were in trouble at 99/4 despite captain Tamim Iqbal’s 52 after electing to bat first.

But, Rahim and Mahmudullah came to the rescue and helped their side reach a competitive total. Rahim scored 84 from 87 balls, including 4 fours and a six. On the other hand, Mahmudullah smashed 54 off 76 balls with the help three boundaries, involving a maximum.

For the visitors, Dhananjaya de Silva was the pick of the bowler, claiming as many as three wickets for 45 runs.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Bangladesh's victory over Sri Lanka today is their first win after a run of 9 losses and a draw in international cricket #BANvSL #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) May 23, 2021

3 – @BCBtigers spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz bagged his 3rd four-wicket haul in men's ODIs today; Bangladesh have never lost a game when the offspinner has picked up four wickets in a match. Champ. #BANvSL pic.twitter.com/eci0opq5Sw — OptaJim (@OptaJim) May 23, 2021

An amazing 74 from 60 balls by Wanindu Hasaranga isn't quite enough for Sri Lanka, but what an innings! 🙌#BANvSL pic.twitter.com/vN0jWnveIa — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) May 23, 2021

Fearless Cricket : Top knock from Wanindu Hasaranga 74 (60) 🇱🇰🏏 pic.twitter.com/2GVxpn7sYc — Azzam Ameen (@AzzamAmeen) May 23, 2021

Mushfiqur Rahim has been part of 8 century partnerships after the team lost four or more wickets under 100. Only MS Dhoni (14) has been part of more such stands in ODI cricket. #BANvSL — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) May 23, 2021

Sri Lanka was 102 for 6 from 27.3 overs while chasing 258 runs when Hasaranga came to bat – then he scored 74 runs from 60 balls including 3 fours and 5 sixes. Fought hard, Hasaranga. Top knock under massive pressure. #BANvSL pic.twitter.com/AIeWgbxmIe — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 23, 2021

Bangaladesh Hammered Sri lanka in the first odi by 33 runs.Excellent spell from Mehidy Hasan and @Mustafiz90. Sri Lanka's last Odi win against West indies in March 2020. Sri lanka were in the last in the Icc Odi super league with -2 points. #BANvSL #Cricket — Vallavan 🔥🔥 (@VallavanCricket) May 23, 2021