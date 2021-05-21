Virat Kohli donates INR 6.77 lakhs for treatment of former India women cricketer’s mother

Team India captain Virat Kohli and his actress wife Anushka Sharma recently made efforts to help people of their country fight the deadly COVID-19. The couple started a fundraiser where they managed to collect over Rs.11 crore in less than a week, donating Rs.2 crore themselves to the amount.

On Wednesday, Kohli provided a financial assistance again to one of the former India women’s player, K.S. Sravanthi Naidu.

Sravanthi’s mother, S.K. Suman has been suffering from coronavirus and is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Sravanthi has reportedly spent over Rs.16 lakhs for her mother’s treatment but needed more money.

N.Vidya Yadav, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) South Zone convenor, took to social media to aid Sravanthi. She had tagged Kohli in the tweet, following which the Indian skipper decided to back Sravanthi and donated a sum of Rs.6.77 lakhs for the aid.

Vidya thanked Kohli for his gesture and appreciated Team India’s fielding coach R.Sridhar, who took up the issue with the star batsman.

“Honestly, I was amazed at his spontaneous gesture. Such a great gesture from such a great cricketer,” Vidya told Sportstar.

“I am also grateful to the Indian fielding coach R. Sridhar who also took up the issue with Kohli,” she added.

The Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) too released Rs.3 lakhs for the cause and would be sanctioning Rs.2 lakhs more.

Meanwhile, Kohli will be next seen in action during the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand in Southampton, followed by a five match Test series versus England. The WTC final is scheduled to get underway from June 18.