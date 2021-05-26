Wasim Akram names one Pakistan bowler who should be a part of the T20 WC squad and why

The ICC T20 World Cup is scheduled to be played in October this year. Every nation is trying out various combinations to prepare for the grand event.

Former Pakistan cricketer Wasim Akram recently stated that he was stunned to see Mohammed Amir not being asked even once to don the green jersey for the World Cup.

“I am very surprised because Amir is a very experienced bowler and one of the best in the world in T20 cricket. Personally I think he should be in Pakistan’s World T20 squad,” Akram told a local TV channel.

Akram went on to defend the left-arm speedster’s move to retire from Test cricket in July 2019. The Karachi Kings head coach further supported his team’s player and reckoned that Amir should be selected if he is available for white-ball cricket.

“Other players have done it but no one says anything about them. So why Amir? I think if he is available for other formats he should be playing for Pakistan,” the stalwart added.

Expounding his statements, Akram enunciated that Amir could guide youngsters and help them return with better figures.

“In World Cup events you need experienced bowlers who can also advise and guide the younger bowlers,” he said.

Initially expected to play in the Pakistan tour of England 2019, Amir had opted out of the series citing his child’s birth as the reason. Following his decision, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) selectors had omitted the then 28-year-old from the World Cup 2019 15-man preliminary squad and included him as a reserve player.

Recalling the same, Akram backed Amir’s resolution of missing the tour and pointed out that other cricketers had also neglected national duties in favour of supporting their families in crucial times.

“Other players also take time off for the birth of their child so what is the big deal,” the 54-year-old remarked.

Concluding the interview, Akram opined that Pakistan needed to have more impact players who could play without the fear of failure.

“We need to have more impact players in the T20 squad, those who can play without fear of failure only then can we do well.”

Meanwhile, Amir bid farewell to all formats of the game in 2020, attributing mental pressure as the chief reason behind his move.