WATCH: 45-year-old Darren Stevens dismisses Marnus Labuschagne after hitting a 149-ball 190

Cricket is a sport where you need skills more than youth to your side, and that has been proven time and again. With England great George Gunn playing his last Test match at the age of 50, it is possible to say ‘age is just a number’.

This has been proven again in the ongoing County Championship 2021 in England. 45-year-old Darren Stevens made headlines with his score of 190 runs in 145 deliveries for Kent. The first-class veteran did not just stop there and went on to dismiss Australian star Marnus Labuschagne leg before wicket with a peach of a delivery.

The world number 3 Test batsman has been dismissed twice by the English veteran in the ongoing championship.

Meanwhile, in his blistering innings of 190 runs, Stevens hit 15 fours and 15 massive sixes, taking his team from 128/ 8 to 307.

The Leicester-born was involved in a 166-run partnership for the ninth wicket with Miguel Cummins.

Cummins managed to score just one run in their stand for the 9th wicket – a record highest partnership in first-class cricket where one batsman scored more than 90 percent of the runs.

Stevens made his first-class debut in 1997 and has been playing since then. He has amassed over 15,000 runs in the 314 matches and picked up 564 wickets as well.

Stevens’ contract with Kent was uncertain in 2019. His career-best knock of 237 runs off 225 deliveries made the management rethink their decision, and eventually, the all-rounder was handed a year extension for the team.

The star player was named as one of the Wisden Cricketers of the Year in the 2021 edition.

Meanwhile, Labuschagne is not travelling with the Australian squad for the upcoming West Indies tour since he is playing county cricket and, due to travel restrictions, could not join the team.