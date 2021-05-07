WATCH: James Anderson dismisses Marnus Labuschagne with peach of a delivery in County Championship 2021

The 2021 Ashes schedule is yet to be announced, but England’s all-time leading wicket-taker James Anderson has given a warning to Australians with his first game in the ongoing County Championship for Lancashire.

On the first day of the Group 3 match between Lancashire and Glamorgan, Anderson picked up the prized wicket of Australian batting sensation Marnus Labuschagne at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester.

The senior English pacer just took five deliveries to get rid of Labuschagne, who is playing the second match of his second overseas stint with Glamorgan. Anderson dismissed the right-hander for 12 runs with a peach of a delivery.

The 38-year-old, who is appearing in his 22nd season with Lancashire, bowled a classic back of a length delivery with a bit of swing and a hint of a seam. Labuschagne was squared up with the ball as it carried an outer edge, straight to wicket-keeper Dane Vilas.

Here is the video:

Labuschagne is currently ranked as the third-best Test batsman while Anderson sits fourth among bowlers, but interestingly the pair have never faced each other before the ongoing game.

Anderson was ruled out of the 2019 Ashes after he pulled up an injury during the first Test. On the other hand, Labuschagne made a debut in the second Test when he came as a concussion replacement for Steve Smith.

Meanwhile, in the match, Glamorgan have posted 117/3 on a rain-shortened first day after skipper Chris Cooke opted to bat first. David Lloyd, the powerful middle-order batsman, was the major highlight for the three-time County Championship winners. Lloyd scored 78 from 129 balls packed with 12 boundaries before Luke Wood removed him.

For Lancashire, Anderson (1/22), Wood (1/26) and Saqib Mahmood (1/42) all bagged one wicket apiece.