WATCH: Marnus Labuschagne surprises everyone with his leg-spin bouncer against Lancashire

The English summer has kicked off with County matches being played in the country. In a Group 3 encounter between Lancashire and Glamorgan scheduled from May 6 to May 9, Australian star Marnus Labuschagne showed his skills.

Labuschagne was representing Glamorgan and could only score a measly 12 runs in the first innings. However, it was his bowling that caught everyone’s attention in a rain-affected game.

The 26-year-old stunned everyone when he was handed over the ball by his team’s skipper Chris Cooke. Labuschagne took the opportunity in his stride and bowled nine overs, conceding only 40 runs.

It was a leg-spin bouncer during his spell that astonished the batsman. Labuschagne emulated Shane Warne, Anil Kumble and Shahid Afridi, all of who had bowled a bumper somewhere in their careers post a short run-up.

Lancashire all-rounder Luke Wood was caught off-guard but finally managed to duck the delivery. Cooke, who is also the wicket-keeper for his side, showed his precision with the gloves as he grabbed the ball behind the stumps.

The County Championship shared the clip through their social media handle.

“Lots of love for the wrist spin bouncer. Marnus Labuschagne keeping the batsman on his toes,” the title sponsors captioned their video.

Meanwhile, Lancashire mounted 301/9 in response to Glamorgan’s 344/10, thus ending the rain-marred contest in a draw.

While Lancashire have occupied the numero-uno spot in Group 3 with 93 points, Glamorgan have had a baneful outing so far, managing only 58 points from five games.