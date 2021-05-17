WATCH: MS Dhoni imitates Ravindra Jadeja’s stylish sword celebration

MS Dhoni, known for his calm and composed nature on the field, is often seen having a great sense of humour off the field.

Being a great leader, Dhoni is also a jolly person and keeps the atmosphere in the dressing room light and comfortable for his teammates. Youngsters in the team admire the former India skipper for his accommodating behaviour.

Recently, a video surfaced on social media where Dhoni can be seen imitating Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja’s famous ‘sword celebration’. The incident captured on camera is from the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Robin Uthappa, also present in the video, can be noticed smiling at his captain’s gesture.

Before the suspension of the IPL 2021 due to coronavirus, CSK were cruising with five wins out of their first seven games. Their comeback story made headlines after the franchise failed to make it to the playoffs last year.

Uthappa also praised Jadeja for his growth on social media in the past few years .

“It’s always a delight to watch Jaddu on the field with his amazing athleticism and how he’s taken his game up a few notches the last two years. A great human being both on and off the field. Thank you for the Instagram tips @ravindra. jadeja, we’ll catch up soon, and maybe you can show me how you maintain your pointy beard? the 35-year-old wrote.

Jadeja, obliged by the uplifting words, replied, “Hahahaahah thanks a lot Robbie bhai for kind words. Btw like your hashtags see you soon.”

The left-hander will be joining the Indian team’s bio- bubble in Mumbai soon before flying off to England with the squad for the ICC World Test Championship final and England series.