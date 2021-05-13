WATCH: Pat Cummins posts a video of his behind the scenes journey from Australia to India for IPL 2021

Australian pacer Pat Cummins recently shared his youtube channel Vlog on Twitter. The video shows his journey from Australia to Chennai to participate in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

Sharing his behind the scene footage, The New South Wales cricketer revealed that he had been planning to launch his own YouTube channel so that his fans could get a glimpse of his journey to India.

“A few months back, I’d been planning to launch my own YouTube channel to take you all on my journey to India for the 2021 IPL season. Although circumstances unfortunately changed, here’s a behind-the-scenes look at my experience during the IPL,” Cummins captioned the video on Tuesday.

The video starts with a special message regarding the coronavirus outbreak in the country. Cummins was gratuitous enough to thank the frontline workers who are toiling hard to control the pandemic in the subcontinent.

“We know that outside that bubble, India is going through a really tough time at the moment. To all the frontline workers, who are saving lives every single day, you are amazing. We can’t thank you guys enough. We are behind you. Stay strong,” the 28-year-old stated.

Here’s the video:

Cummins can be seen packing his bags in Australia prior to leaving for India, and the Vlog also features his Australian teammate and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batsman David Warner.

Meanwhile, IPL 2021 had to be stalled due to biosecurity bubble breaches resulting in stakeholders being a victim of COVID-19.

Till then, Australian vice captain had played seven matches and scalped nine wickets at a strike rate of 17.88. He also played a memorable inning of 66 runs off 34 balls with the bat against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a losing cause.