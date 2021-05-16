WATCH: Priyanka Chopra asks Virat Kohli about Sachin Tendulkar but Abhishek Bachchan steps in with a witty reply

A video of a party celebrating Sachin Tendulkar’s 100th international hundred has resurfaced on social media. All the celebrities, from Lata Mangeshkar to Mukesh Ambani, attended the party to celebrate the amazing feat. It can be seen in the video, Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra asked Virat Kohli asked how Tendulkar inspired his cricketing career.

Kohli, who was still in the nascent stages of his international career back then, revealed that Tendulkar was why he started playing cricket.

“He is the reason I started playing cricket. Like me, I think most of the youngsters in India started playing cricket after watching Sachin. Today, it is a great honour to share the same dressing room with him. When I was young, my dream was only to meet him in real life and to get to know him personally is the best thing ever for him,” the 32-year-old said.

Bollywood star, Abhishek Bachchan who was also present in the gathering, indulged in the conversation, stating, “I would like to second what Virat said that Sachin was the reason a lot of us started playing cricket and Sachin was also the reason we all very quickly realised that we can’t be Sachin, so we should stop playing cricket and attempt something a bit easier in a field where we are not going to be compared, like acting.”

Priyanka Chopra shared a word with Virat Kohli and don't miss Abhishek Bachchan's reaction at the end🤩❤️ pic.twitter.com/L93TCayGEq — Kumar Sourav (@AdamDhoni1) May 16, 2021

Abhishek further stated that Arjun Tendulkar, son of Sachin, would surely follow his father’s steps and succeed in cricket.

“I want to say from a son’s point of view, I know Arjun very well, I play cricket with him. I hope I am around when Arjun plays his hundredth hundred because I am sure he is going to follow in his father’s footsteps,” the actor said.

Sachin played his last Test match on 10 October 2013 against the West Indies. He scored 74 runs in his last Test innings. The next batsman to walk on the field was the future skipper of India, Kohli.