WATCH: Shikhar Dhawan plays popular Jagjit Singh song on his flute

The cricketing world has come to a halt because of the deadly COVID-19. India opener Shikhar Dhawan is seen making most of the free time polishing his musical skills.

On Friday, Dhawan took to social media, playing the flute on his balcony. The explosive batsman left the fans in awe by playing a song of popular Bollywood singer Jagjit Singh.

“Music for the soul. Stay calm, stay positive. Can you guess the song?,” Dhawan wrote.

The fans in no time queued up in the comments section answering the song’s name, ‘Hotho se Chhulo Tum’.

The 35-year-old had undergone professional training for playing the flute in 2016 under Guru Venugopal.

“Hi guys. Wanted to share something that’s very dear to my heart n is different side to me. For last 3 yrs I’ve been learning the flute (my fav instrument). I’ve had the privilege of taking lessons with my Guru Venugopal Ji. I still have a long way to go but I’m glad I’ve started,” Dhawan stated in 2019.

The Delhi-born has been spending time with family since the suspension of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in the bio-bubble. He was on top of the batting charts with 380 runs in 8 matches for Delhi Capitals (DC) in the league.

Dhawan was left out of the 20-member squad for England tour, including the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final and a five-match Test series against England.

However, the star batsman is expected to be selected for the upcoming limited over series against Sri Lanka. He is likely to head the side consisting of India’s white-ball specialists.