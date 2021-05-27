WATCH: Tim Seifert breaks down into tears recalling agony of COVID-19 in India

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 was suspended earlier this year due to an outbreak of COVID-19 cases in the bio-bubble. Several players, including support staff, tested positive, which led to the sudden halt of the league.

New Zealand cricketer Tim Seifert, who was a part of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) franchise was one of the foreign players found with symptoms of the deadly virus. Seifert had to stay back in India while he was being treated for the same.

During a recent media interaction, the Black Caps player broke down, recalling the time he had to go through while recovering from the coronavirus.

“The Chennai Super Kings manager showed me the positive on the top of the test. The world stops and I just couldn’t really think what was next and that was the scariest part of it – you hear about the bad things and I thought that was going to happen to me,” Seifert stated.

Meanwhile, the Kiwi star has recovered from the virus and has returned to his country and is undergoing 14-day isolation.

Seifert was all praises for the ex-New Zealand players Stephen Fleming and Brendon McCullum for their unwavering support through the time.

“They made everything a lot easier. They made sure that things would be put in place and the CSK management and CEO of Kolkata Knight Riders, they made life easy for me to know that everything would be alright and when that time was to come home, they’d try everything to get me home safely,” the right-hander added.

Seifert was the third player in the KKR camp to test positive for Covid-19. The first two were Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier.

Here’s the video: