‘What a palace’ – Danielle Wyatt reacts to Rashid Khan’s latest Instagram post

England women cricketer, Danielle Wyatt, has been quite active on social media. Recently, she has made headlines for her comment on Rashid Khan‘s Instagram post.

Since the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 has been suspended because of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the league, all the players are reaching their respective homes.

Afghanistan star player Rashid shared a picture on social media after reaching home. His post revealed an inner glimpse of his royal house which went viral on social media. The leggie wished everyone a Jumma Mubarak and also advised others to stay safe in the face of this brewing pandemic.

Rashid shared a stunning picture of his home, which made Wyatt comment, and her remark is making rounds on the internet.

“What a palace,” she wrote.

The two have exchanged many banters and greetings on the platform, which has left the fans in a fix about their relationship.

Dwayne Bravo, along with the Indian pacer Khaleel Ahmed, was also left in awe after seeing the post and left their comments.

“Wow, brother, is it your house or hotel, stay safe, my friend,” Bravo commented.

Khan was a part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) squad in the IPL 2021 before it was called off indefinitely. He managed to take ten wickets in 7 matches in this year’s league.

On the other hand, Wyatt has been an integral part of the English women’s cricket team. She has been a part of 77 ODIs and 116 T20Is and clubbed 1046 and 1675 runs in respective formats. She has also managed to take 27 wickets in ODIs and 46 in T20Is.