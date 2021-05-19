‘When he was match-fixing…’: Michael Vaughan slams Salman Butt for his dig at him

India will clash with New Zealand in the World Test Championship (WTC) final beginning from June 18. In the backdrop of the inaugural grand ICC event, former England skipper Michael Vaughan compared Indian batsman Virat Kohli to Kiwi star Kane Williamson.

Vaughan had opined that Williamson is a far better batsman than Kohli and would have been acknowledged for his batting brilliance if he would have been an Indian. Talking about the predilection which subcontinent has with cricket, Vaughan suggested that a lack of followers on social media and funds from advertisement campaigns hindered Williamson’s popularity.

Responding to Vaughan, former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt took a sly dig at his English counterpart by pointing out that the Eccles-born hadn’t scored a single century in ODIs. Butt further added that Vaughan wasn’t worth talking about much since he purposely says things that could stir up a debate.

“And who has compared the two? Michael Vaughan. He was a brilliant captain for England, but the beauty at which he used to bat, his output wasn’t on par. He was a good Test batsman but Vaughan never scored a single century in ODIs. Now, as an opener, if you haven’t scored a century, it’s not worth discussion. It’s just that he has a knack of saying things that stir up a debate. Besides, people have a lot of time to stretch a topic,” Butt stated in his YouTube channel video on Sunday (May 16).

After a day when Butt’s jibe went viral, Vaughan retorted that though the Pakistan batter has the freedom to express himself, it would have been better if the tainted player had such clarity when he was involved in the 2010 match-fixing scandal.

“No idea what the headline is … but I seen what Salman has said about me … that’s fine and he is allowed his opinion, but I wished he had such a clear thought of mind back in 2010 when he was Match-fixing!!!,” the 46-year-old tweeted.