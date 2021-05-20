Wishes pour in as Sarah Taylor turns 32

Wishes poured in from all corners as England’s legendary wicketkeeper-batter Sarah Taylor celebrated her 32nd birthday on Thursday (May 20).

Taylor played 226 international games for England, amassing as many as 6533 runs with seven hundreds and 36 half-centuries. She is the only women wicketkeeper to have most stumpings in ODIs and T20Is (51 in each format).

Sarah is a 2009 & 2017 Women’s Cricket World Cup winner. She was also a part of the 2009 Women’s T20 World Cup-winning team.

On her special day, the official Twitter handle of England Cricket shared a photo of her taking a brilliant catch to wish the legendary athlete.

Happy birthday Sarah Taylor! 🐐 What @Sarah_Taylor30 moment would you like to see today? pic.twitter.com/CVjSAEDDHJ — England Cricket (@englandcricket) May 20, 2021

India women batter Punam Raut extended her best wishes to Sarah and wrote: “Happiest birthday

@Sarah_Taylor3 Have a good one. Enjoy your day.”

Happiest birthday @Sarah_Taylor30 Have a good one. Enjoy your day.🤗💖 — Punam Raut (@raut_punam) May 20, 2021

England’s biggest cricket fan club, The Barmy Army, shared a video of Sarah taking a blinder to dismiss Australian batter Jodie Fields.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) official Twitter handle wished the ex-English wicketkeeper by sharing the major highlights of her illustrious career and posting a video of Sarah’s outstanding glovework behind the stumps.

“6533 runs in 226 internationals. Most stumpings in women’s ODIs and T20Is. 2009 & 2017 Women’s @cricketworldcup and 2009 Women’s @T20WorldCup winner. Happy birthday to England’s lightning-fast former wicketkeeper @Sarah_Taylor30,” tweeted ICC.

🏏 6533 runs in 226 internationals

🧤 Most stumpings in women’s ODIs and T20Is

🥇 2009 & 2017 Women’s @cricketworldcup and 2009 Women's @T20WorldCup winner Happy birthday to England’s lightning fast former wicket-keeper @Sarah_Taylor30 ✨ pic.twitter.com/KIdbfaGkwQ — ICC (@ICC) May 20, 2021

Sussex county club extended their wishes to Sarah and termed her as a GOAT (Greatest of all Time).

“Our wicketkeeping coach and an England legend. (Goat emoji) Happy birthday, @Sarah_Taylor30 !” wrote Sussex on Twitter.

Our wicketkeeping coach and an England legend. 🐐 Happy birthday, @Sarah_Taylor30! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/jgRY7YRsms — Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) May 20, 2021

The official Twitter handle of Lords Cricket Ground wished Sarah on her birthday. They wrote: “Jumping for joy. Birthday cake Happy Birthday to 2017 ICC @cricketworldcup winner, @Sarah_Taylor30 #LoveLords.”