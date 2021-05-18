“Write his name on sand and not yet on paper”: Wasim Jaffer backs Pat Cummins for captaincy with a cocky comment

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer is popular nowadays for his humorous and witty comments on social media.

On Monday, Jaffer was at his best again with a cheeky comment on the Australian speedster, Pat Cummins. The former cricketer trolled Cummins over the reopened Sandpaper saga.

Recently, Cummins teammate Cameron Bancroft was in the news for his comments that hinted at the involvement of bowlers in the Sandpaper incident.

Jaffer was asked to comment on Cummins’ captaincy changes in the team by a Twitter user.

Since, the current Australian Test captain, Tim Paine, has hinted about his retirement plans after the 2021-22 Ashes, the question about his successor has grabbed the attention of many fans around the world.

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) coach is often seen sharing his opinions and also taking a dig at cricketers on the social media platform Twitter.

“@WasimJaffer14 what do you think will Cummins become Aus captain?,” the Twitter user quizzed the Ranji legend on Twitter.

Taking cognizance of the question, the 43-year-old replied that Cummins is one of the front runners to captain the Australian side. He ended his statement with a hilarious twist recalling the infamous Sandpaper gate.

“He’s one of the frontrunners. But write his name in sand and not yet on paper,” Jaffer said.

Though the former Indian opener later deleted the tweet, his response soon became the talk of the town on social media.

Jaffer’s response was in reference to the ball-tampering scandal that happened on Australia’s tour to England in 2018. Bancroft was banned for nine months for his involvement, while Steve Smith and David Warner were barred from playing any competitive cricket for 12 months by Cricket Australia (CA).

Meanwhile, CA is closing in on reopening an investigation into the matter, with calls for the same coming from all corners.