Yuzvendra Chahal’s parents tests positive for COVID-19; father in critical condition

Currently, the biggest threat that India faces is from COVID-19. The pandemic outbreak has left the country in tatters with over 2,58,000 deaths and 2,37,06,665 infected cases.

In these tough times, Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma took to social media on Thursday to inform fans that the former’s parents have been grappling with the novel virus.

Dhanashree apprised her followers that initially, her mother and brother had fallen victim to the disease when she was in the IPL bubble but “thankfully” recuperated after that.

“April-May. It’s been really tough and emotionally challenging for me. At first, my mother and brother tested positive. I was in the IPL bubble and felt extremely helpless but did monitor them time to time. It’s really difficult to stay away from your family. Fortunately, they have recovered,” Dhanashree wrote in her instagram story.

Then, the family had to go through sorrowful times when her aunt and uncle passed away due to the complications of the corona.

“But I lost my aunt and very close uncle due to Covid and its complications,” the social media celebrity stated.

And recently, Dhanashree’s mother-in-law and father-in-law tested positive. While Yuzi’s mother is rehabilitating at home, his father is in critical condition and admitted to the hospital.

Dhanashree adviced the readers to take all precautions and stay safe.

“And now my parents in law have tested positive with severe symptoms. My father-in-law is admitted and my mother-in-law is being treated at home. I was at the hospital and I have witnessed the worst. I am taking all the precautions but… Guys please stay at home and take proper care of your family,” Dhanashree revealed.

The youtube-dancer also urged her followers to help people who were fighting with the contagious virus and pay their gratitude to God for keeping them fit and fine.

“If you know people who are struggling in any manner please I request you to help them out in some or the other. Also, if your at home and everyone’s safe then be thankful to God. Trust me you don’t want to be on the other side. Be thankful everyday and make sure you staysafe & follow all the guidelines,” She wrote further.

Meanwhile, Chahal is most likely to tour Sri Lanka for three ODIs and as many T20Is when Virat Kohli & Co. battle it out in England.