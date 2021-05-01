ZIM vs PAK, 1st Test 2021: Hasan Ali dedicates ‘Player of the Match’ award to his little angel Helena

Hasan Ali returned with his career-best figures of 5/36 as Pakistan bundled out Zimbabwe for 134 in their second innings and registered a big win of an innings and 116 runs in the first Test at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday.

When Hasan took his third wicket, he became the 12th quickest Pakistan bowler to complete 50 Test wickets. Others are: Yasir Shah (nine Tests), Waqar Younis, Shabbir Ahmed, Mohammad Asif, Mohammad Abbas (all in 10 Tests), Khan Mohammad, Saeed Ajmal, Abdul Rehman (all in 11 Tests) and Pervez Sajjad, Danish Kaneria and Umar Gul (all in 12 Tests).

Hasan finished with nine wickets in the match – a performance he dedicated to his newborn daughter Helena.

“All praise is due to Allah almighty. Humble and grateful for all the messages and love. This one is for my little angel Helena Hassan Ali. So proud of this wonderful team and efforts from all the boys, may Allah continue showering his Rahmat and may Pakistan prosper always,” Hasan captioned his Twitter post.

The 26-year-old pacer recorded figures of 4/53 during the home side’s first-innings total of 176.

In reply, Pakistan posted 426 on the board in their first innings, thanks to Fawad Alam’s superb 140 which had put the visitors in commanding position.

“The bowlers exploited moisture in the first session on Day 1 and bowled them out for a low score,” Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said in the post-match presentation.

“Hasan was outstanding in the first innings and the openers started well, we just carried the momentum, and Fawad’s finishing was excellent.

“Our plan was to score big, but we lost back to back wickets today and couldn’t achieve it. The line and length was brilliant from our bowlers in this Test, especially Hasan Ali. We will have to see, have three days off, want to rest,” added Azam.