ZIM vs PAK: Zimbabwe on the verge of a series loss as Pakistan enforce a follow-on

Pakistan piled up a mammoth 510/8 in the first innings and then rattled through Zimbabwe’s top order, stranding them at 52/4 at the end of the second day’s play.

The third day wasn’t much different for the visitors but offered a chance for some captivating stories.

Continuing their innings, Zimbabwe faltered against a mighty Pakistan bowling attack, appending only 72 runs in around 32 overs. None of the home side’s batsmen could show any resilience except Regis Chakabva, who smashed 33 run and tried his best to save the day for the minnows. But Zimbabwe could only mount 132 runs in their first innings as in-form pacer Hasan Ali barraged through the host’s ranks and took his second fifer of the series.

The feeble Zimbabwe’s batters had to give a test of their skills once again as Pakistan enforced a follow.

After their plan failed in the first innings, Zimbabwe took another route to unsettle the opponents. Starting unhurriedly at first, theysoon launched a disparaging attack as Chakabva (80), and skipper Brendan Taylor (49) consolidated 79 runs for the third wicket partnership.

Pakistanis were stunned to see their competitors playing ruthlessly and taking risks even though they were under the pump due to a follow-on. However, soon fortune favoured the better as Taylor inadvertently gave a catch to wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan. In an attempt to glance the ball down the leg, Taylor shuffled across the stumps only to give a fine edge to the wicket-keeper. Thus, the 35-year-old missed his fifty by a run.

Left-arm orthodox spinner Nauman Ali then made Chakabva his victim as the latter gave a simple catch to Babar Azam off a flighted delivery. Nauman went onto grapple four more wickets and registered the first five-wicket haul of his international career.

Pakistan looked to whitewash the Test series before Luke Jongwe (31), and Blessing Muzarabani (0) battled it out for the last five overs of the day.

Thus, the African side saved the day but are likely to succumb soon and lose the Test series 0-2.