Adam Zampa marries his long-time girlfriend after postponing the wedding twice

Australian cricketer Adam Zampa recently got hitched to his long time girlfriend, Hattie Leigh Palmer. Earlier, Zampa had to postpone his wedding twice due to the unprecedented times of the coronavirus.

Many countries had strict lockdowns imposed by their governments in order to control the spread of the pandemic, due to which many players and celebrities couldn’t celebrate various occasions.

Australia also had red-flagged India considering which Zampa and Kane Richardson had to leave the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 mid-way and fly to an itinerary destination to reach his home country.

While Zampa didn’t share the delightful happening of his life on social media, Kate Willa – the brand which designed bridal wear for the wedding – posted pictures of the couple on their Instagram handles.

Zampa could be seen donning a black suit with brown shoes, whereas Hattie had put on a beautiful dress. In another snap, the duo having a great time and had champagne bottles in their hands. The moments from the wedding were also posted by Hattie on her social media handle.

“The two @hattiepalmer & @zampstagram deserve all the happiness in the world! Third time planning a wedding thanks to covid and they finally tied the knot last week,” Kate Willa had captioned the images.

On the work front, Zampa has been named in the 18-man Australian squad for the West Indies tour, where the two sides would lock horns for five T20Is and three ODIs.

The first T20I would be played on July 9 at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in St. Lucia. All the games of the shortest format will take place at the same stadium.

This tour holds utmost importance to the Aussies as it would allow them to cement their place in the T20 World Cup 2021 squad slated to be played during the October-November window in either United Arab Emirates (UAE) or India.