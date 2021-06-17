Ajinkya Rahane reveals his batting plans for the WTC final against New Zealand

Indian vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane is currently in Southampton with other team members for the high-voltage World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand, starting from Friday (June 18).

The Mumbai cricketer is the leading run-getter for Team India in the WTC cycle and fifth overall. He has so far scored 1095 runs at an average of 43.80 in 17 matches with three hundreds and six half-centuries.

Ahead of the summit clash, Rahane has revealed his batting plans, saying he will concentrate on playing his natural game irrespective of his record in England. The 33-year-old asserted that for him winning is the ultimate goal whether he smash a century or score around 30-40s.

“I’ll be playing my natural game. Doesn’t bother me much what my record is in England as long as I’m contributing to my team,” said Rahane as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

“For me, winning is more important – whether I score 100 or score less … Even if I score 30-40 runs, if those 30-40 runs are valuable, I’m happy. It’s all about the team, it’s all about contribution, so I don’t want to put too much pressure on myself,” he added.

Rahane doesn’t have a good record in England overall, but his stats in Southampton are enough to prove that he enjoys playing at this venue. The right-handed batsman has played 10 Tests in England, where he averages 29.26 with four fifties and a hundred. And, three of those fifties have come in Southampton. However, the Ahmednagar-born reckon that he likes to stay in the present regardless of his good record at the Rose Bowl.

“I’ve been at this venue many times now, played for Hampshire also. Yes, I know the conditions but what is important is to be in the moment, be in the present and adjust to the conditions on that particular day. Being the highest run-scorer doesn’t matter now. Whatever happened, that was past,” Rahane added further.