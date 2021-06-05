Ajit Agarkar picks three Indian pacers who will ‘certainly’ play the WTC final against New Zealand

Just a few weeks down the line, Team India will be facing New Zealand in the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) final. The summit clash will take place from June 18 to 22 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

As the epic contest is approaching, several experts and pundits of the game have started sharing their analysis vis-à-vis the team combination of the Virat Kohli-led side. Following the bandwagon, former India pacer Ajit Agarkar predicted Team India’s bowling line-up for the WTC final.

With quite a few options in the bowling set-up, selecting the ideal pace attack would be tricky for India, especially considering that the match will be played with Dukes ball. However, Agarkar is pretty sure that three speedsters will ‘certainly’ get a place in the playing XI.

The Mumbaikar named Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami and Ishant Sharma as such three bowlers, who won’t miss the epic game.

“The seamers will play a part, and India has got as formidable an attack as any in the world. I think that’s been their strength over the last few years. Whether it is a Bumrah, Shami – the No.1 bowler for me for a Test line-up for India and Ishant Sharma, he has gotten better over his career as he has played. So, those three certainly will start, and if it is a green seaming wicket, you might see a fourth one for all you know,” Agarkar told Star Sports.

Agarkar said that he doesn’t know what will be the conditions in the game but concerning Dukes ball and that too in English conditions is always helpful for seam bowlers.

“We still don’t know what the conditions are likely to be, but we presume in England, with the Dukes ball, in particular, there will always be helpful for the seam bowlers. You can’t imagine a pitch being very dry in mid-June,” Agarkar added.