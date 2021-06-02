Babar Azam gets engaged to his cousin, set to marry next year

Karachi Kings (KK) skipper Babar Azam is currently in a mandatory quarantine in Abu Dhabi, gearing up for the second phase of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021. The T20 tournament had to be suspended following a breach of COVID-19 inside the bio-secure bubble.

At the time of stalling the league, KK were positioned at the top of the PSL 2021 points table, and in a recent interview, Babar expressed hope of defending the title.

The Lahore-born had also cleared the air over Pakistan speedster Mohammad Amir’s retirement by revealing in an interview that he would talk to the veteran pacer who could be the chief bowler in his national team’s bowling arsenal.

However, the Pakistan captain is also making a buzz with his personal life as according to reports by Geo News Urdu, the 26-year-old is engaged with his cousin- paternal uncle’s daughter and is set to marry her the next year.

Former Pakistan skipper Azhar Ali had recently done a question and answer session on Twitter where a fan asked the veteran cricket to give some advice to Babar.

Azhar, with his charming wit, asked his compatriot to get married.

“Shadi kar lay @babarazam258,” Azhar responded.

Since then, reports of Babar’s marriage have surfaced in media outlets, leaving the fans agape as the Central Punjab cricketer hadn’t informed the world of his auspicious ceremony.

Meanwhile, after the completion of PSL 2021, Babar with his national side teammates would leave for England, where they will play three ODIs and as many T20Is against the hosts, followed by a five-match T20I series and two red ball matches against West Indies in their backyard.