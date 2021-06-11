BCCI announces India squad for ODI & T20I series against Sri Lanka; Shikhar Dhawan to lead

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on Thursday, announced a 20-member squad for Team India’s upcoming limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka.

Left-handed opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan will lead the inexperienced side because many of India’s big names are currently in England for the ICC World Test Championship final and the five-match Test series against the hosts. Fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been named as Dhawan’s deputy.

Uncapped players like Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Nitish Rana, Krishnappa Gowtham and Chetan Sakariya will board the flight to Sri Lanka, where they will be in line to make their international debuts.

Also, five net bowlers will be a part of the touring party including Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, R Sai Kishore and Simarjeet Singh.

Both teams will lock horns in three ODI matches followed by as many T20Is, beginning on July 13.

All games would be played at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo.

India squad for Sri Lanka tour:

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vc), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya.