BCCI announces India’s 15-man squad for WTC final against New Zealand

India have finalised their 15-man squad that will take on New Zealand in the final of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship from Friday (June 18) in Southampton.

While veteran opener Rohit Sharma, skipper Virat Kohli, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and premier batsman Cheteshwar Pujara were heavily tipped to feature in the formidable batting order of the Asian giants, youngster Shubman Gill, all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin have also been included in the 15-man squad for the summit clash.

The pace bowling unit will led by experienced Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah and Umesh Yadav. Young speedster Mohammed Siraj and wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant have also been named in the final 15. Veteran wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha has been picked as a backup for in-form Pant.

Meanwhile, opening batsman Mayank Agarwal, all-rounder Washington Sundar and fast bowler Shardul Thardul failed to make a cut in the 15-member squad for the WTC final.

Opener KL Rahul and left-arm spinner Axar Patel are the two another notable omissions from the Indian squad for the marquee event.

India squad for ICC World Test Championship final:

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Wriddhiman Saha, Umesh Yadav, Hanuma Vihari.