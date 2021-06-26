CWI announces their 13-man squad for the first two T20Is against South Africa

Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced their 13-member squad for the first and second T20Is against South Africa at home on Friday.

West Indies are scheduled to play five T20I series against the hosts. They had earlier named their 18-man provisional squad for the home series against South Africa, Australia and Pakistan.

Overall, the Caribbean side will clash with their opponents in 15 T20Is. The defending T20I champions narrowed their roster and snubbed Shemron Hetmyer, Akeal Hosein, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas and Hayden Walsh Jr. from the previous list.

Andre Russell, whose last appearance was against Sri Lanka in their backyard in 2020, made the cut and was included in the 13-member troop.

Talking about his inclusion, CWI Lead Selector Roger Harper reasoned that Russell is adept with both bat and ball, and the country’s apex body aims to determine the best possible team before the start of T20 World Cup 2021 at the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in October later this year.

“Andre Russell will add that ‘X’ factor to the team. He is an impact player with both bat and ball and lends greater depth in both departments. The aim is to build on the performance against Sri Lanka earlier this year, to build confidence, while determining our best squad and team as we run into the ICC T20 World Cup,” Harper stated on the official CWI website on Friday.

The two contests against the Proteas would be played at the Grenada National Stadium on Saturday and Sunday.

Fully vaccinated fans would be able to buy the tickets to high-octane encounters, whereas others can also watch the match live on Flow Sports App.

Meanwhile, West Indies had a dismal run in the Tests as South Africa whitewashed them in the two red ball game series. The Kieron Pollard-led team would be looking to pull up their socks and put up an ecstatic show.

West Indies’ squad for the first two T20Is against South Africa:

Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran (vc), Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Fidel Edwards, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Jason Holder, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Andre Russell, Lendl Simmons, Kevin Sinclair.