David Warner heaps praise on Rahul Dravid for grooming young talent and preparing India’s bench strength

Former India skipper Rahul Dravid is often credited for his contributions in developing the young talent of Indian cricket. From Shubman Gill to Prithvi Shaw, several youngsters who have made it to the national side were trained by Dravid at different levels.

Dravid is currently the head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and has successfully coached India A and India Under-19 teams. He is set to coach the second-string Indian side for the Sri Lanka tour, starting on July 13.

The Youngsters have impressed one and all through their recent performances, especially in the red-ball format. As they are ready for the upcoming few battles, Australia batsman David Warner has showered praise on the young Indian talent for performing excellently. He gave an example of the Border-Gavaskar series 2021 as well when players like Gil, Mohammad Siraj and others exhibited top-class show.

“When you take the captain (Kohli) away, who is a world-class player and has a lot of runs on the board, and you’ve got this youth coming with energy and performing against us the way they did, I think they are going to be a force to be reckoned with,” Warner told Sports Today.

The 34-year-old further lauded Dravid for grooming the young talent during his stint as India A and Under-19 coach. Warner reckoned that India would be a splendid Test side in the future.

“The IPL has been a great platform, and you have to give credit to Rahul Dravid. It seems like he is doing a fantastic job through the pathway system to get these players ready for international cricket. It showed when they came to play us here. In the future, India is going to be a very formidable side in Test cricket as they are now,” the New South Wales cricketer added.