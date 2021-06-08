David Warner stuns all with his ‘Tiger Shroff’ avatar; his wife Candice reacts

Australian cricketer David Warner often makes the headlines with his off-field activities. Warner regularly updates the fans with the latest happenings in his life and enjoys an amazing time with his wife Candice by dancing to Indian tunes.

The Aussie star uploads videos on social media platforms of the same and wins applause from fans all around the world. Warner recently put up a snippet where he swapped Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s face with his own in a song from the movie ‘Student of the Year 2.’

After superimposing his looks on Tiger, Warner was spotted sporting six-pack abs and shaking a leg to a melody along with actress Alia Bhatt.

“Back by popular demand #whoami #india #song,” Warner captioned the video.

The post gained over 5 lakh likes within a few hours. It attracted mass attention as Australian cricketer Alex Carry, former Aussie speedster Brett Lee and Warner’s Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) teammate Siddharth Kaul expressed their hilarious disbelief while having a good laugh.

However, it was Warner’s wife Candice’s comment that stood out since she supported her partner and was all love for him. The former professional Ironwoman commented three hearts on the video, which left the followers gaping for their show of affection. Candice’s remark had 1,497 likes within some time.

Meanwhile, Warner was last seen participating in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, where he didn’t have a good show as he could only score 193 runs in six games and was snubbed from the playing XI after being axed from captaincy.

The ‘Orange Army’ could only register a solitary win out of seven contests and were positioned at the bottom of the IPL points table.

Warner would now be preparing to showcase his batting brilliance in the upcoming tour of the West Indies.