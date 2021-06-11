ENG vs NZ, 2nd Test: Rory Burns, Dan Lawrence stand out as Kiwis encash conditions at Edgbaston on Day 1

Posted On / /
Advertisement

  • Rory Burns played a remarkable 81-run knock in the first innings of second Test against New Zealand.

  • On Day 1, England posted 258/7 on the scoreboard.

ENG vs NZ, 2nd Test: Rory Burns, Dan Lawrence stand out as Kiwis encash conditions at Edgbaston on Day 1
Rory Burns, Dan Lawrence (Image Source: Twitter)
Advertisement

On Day 1 of the ongoing second Test between England and New Zealand, the hosts started proceedings strongly as Rory Burns and Dominic Sibley added 67 runs without losing a wicket in the first session. It was the first time in ten years that England did not lose a wicket in the opening session of a home Test.

Burns and Sibley formed a 72-run opening stand before the Kiwi pace attack brought the visitors back in the game. After lunch, the home team lost three wickets for 13 runs in 29 deliveries. However, Burns, who scored a ton in the series opener, stayed at his end and kept on tickling the scoreboard.

The left-handed batter was approaching for another century in the series, and that’s when New Zealand’s frontline speedster Trent Boult picked up back-to-back wickets, including the prized scalp of Burns, who was caught at slip for 81 runs.

England were struggling at 175/6, but Dan Lawrence came to rescue the Joe Root-led side, smashing his third half-ton and was involved in a couple of crucial partnerships as well. He added 47 runs with Olly Stone and an unbeaten 36-run stand with Mark Wood. At stumps, England were 258/7, with Lawrence and Wood batting on 67 and 16, respectively.

For the tourists, pace duo of Boult and Matt Henry picked up two wickets each, while left-armer Neil Wagner grabbed one scalp. Spinner Ajaz Patel also impressed with his disciplined bowling, picking up a couple of wickets for 34 runs in 14 overs.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

TAGS: , , , ,

CATEGORY: England

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
AKSHAT GAUR
Akshat is just another cricket fan who’s grown up watching the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. Cricket runs in his veins. Cover drive is his favorite sight, and a ball meeting the middle of the bat is his favorite sound. You can write to him at akshat.gaur@crickettimes.com or aks333.in@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.
Advertisement