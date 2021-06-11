ENG vs NZ, 2nd Test: Rory Burns, Dan Lawrence stand out as Kiwis encash conditions at Edgbaston on Day 1

On Day 1 of the ongoing second Test between England and New Zealand, the hosts started proceedings strongly as Rory Burns and Dominic Sibley added 67 runs without losing a wicket in the first session. It was the first time in ten years that England did not lose a wicket in the opening session of a home Test.

Burns and Sibley formed a 72-run opening stand before the Kiwi pace attack brought the visitors back in the game. After lunch, the home team lost three wickets for 13 runs in 29 deliveries. However, Burns, who scored a ton in the series opener, stayed at his end and kept on tickling the scoreboard.

The left-handed batter was approaching for another century in the series, and that’s when New Zealand’s frontline speedster Trent Boult picked up back-to-back wickets, including the prized scalp of Burns, who was caught at slip for 81 runs.

England were struggling at 175/6, but Dan Lawrence came to rescue the Joe Root-led side, smashing his third half-ton and was involved in a couple of crucial partnerships as well. He added 47 runs with Olly Stone and an unbeaten 36-run stand with Mark Wood. At stumps, England were 258/7, with Lawrence and Wood batting on 67 and 16, respectively.

For the tourists, pace duo of Boult and Matt Henry picked up two wickets each, while left-armer Neil Wagner grabbed one scalp. Spinner Ajaz Patel also impressed with his disciplined bowling, picking up a couple of wickets for 34 runs in 14 overs.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Fantastic day of Test match cricket .. Had a bit of everything … Good,bad & a bit ugly at times … !!!! But the Hollies stand were the winners … So good to have that atmosphere back … #ENGvsNZ — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 10, 2021

Dan Lawrence has been impressive batting in a tough situation. Taken his chances, as one must to disallow bowlers complete domination — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) June 10, 2021

An excellent half-century from Dan Lawrence, his third in Test cricket 👏👏#ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/OWIAIwaM1L — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) June 10, 2021

Dan Lawrence looking sensational today. Some real flair about his game. 🔥 #ENGvsNZ #Lawrence — Fabian Cowdrey (@fkcowdrey) June 10, 2021

This has been a classy knock from Dan Lawrence so far but Olly Stone (52 balls) and Mark Wood (58 so far) have done a great job to stick with him. England have targeted more runs from their bowlers this summer and these two have proved why it’s so important #ENGvNZ — Rob Johnston (@RobJ_Cricket) June 10, 2021

Dan Lawrence has played the seam bowlers incredibly late today. His average interception point is 1.68m from the stumps – the lowest, and therefore latest, of any of the England batsmen.#ENGvNZ — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) June 10, 2021

Watching Rory Burns and Dan Lawrence today made me forget briefly about football😌 — Matt (@MattS_121098) June 10, 2021