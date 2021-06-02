ENG vs NZ: WATCH – James Anderson dismisses Kane Williamson in 1st Test to pick his 615th wicket

England veteran James Anderson started the home summer in grand style as he picked up a crucial wicket of New Zealand captain Kane Williamson on Day 1 of the ongoing first Test at Lords Cricket Ground in London.

Anderson did not get any success in the first few hours of the gameplay as the Kiwis only lost one wicket in the form of opener Tom Latham, who was removed by debutant Ollie Robinson. The visitors were 85/1 after 25 overs when the lunch was announced by the officials.

However, in the very first over post-lunch, England’s all-time leading wicket-taker did what he has been doing for ages. The right-armer provided a much-needed breakthrough to the hosts as they were looking to put some pressure on the beginning of the second session.

It all happened on the fourth delivery of the 26th over when Anderson bowled a short of a good length ball around the fourth stump channel, which nipped back in. Williamson tried to defend it but was too late as the inside edge hit the off stump.

Here is the video:

Earlier, New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat first in the match. While the home team fielded James Bracey and Robinson as debutants, the tourists gave a maiden chance to top-order batter Devon Conway.

Both Latham and Conway showed positive signs and added 58 runs for the opening wicket before Robbinson broke the partnership. During the 16th over of the day, Latham, while playing a delivery, dragged it onto his stumps to become the first-ever victim of Robbinson in the longest format.

Meanwhile, after 39 overs, the visiting side has scored 117/3, with Conway playing at 54 not out, and Henry Nicholls is batting at unbeaten 14 runs.