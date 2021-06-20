England names their 16-member squad for upcoming ODI series against Sri Lanka

  • England have announced their ODI squad for Sri Lanka series.

  • Fast bowler George Garton has been included in a full England squad for the first time.

Eoin Morgan, Mark Wood (Pic Source: Twitter)
England and Sri Lanka are set to face each other in a three-match ODI series, starting June 29.

On Saturday, England named a strong squad for the ODIs and will be the favourites against the Lankans. Left arm pacer George Garton has been included in a full squad for the first time.

The 24-year-old Garton has so far played 24 List A games, picking 29 wickets. Conceding runs at more than run-a-ball, Garton has never had an impressive bowling figures. However, his sheer pace has been a standout feature of his bowling.

Speaking on Garton’s inclusion in the squad, England’s head coach Chris Silverwood said: “We have been monitoring the progress of George Garton for quite some time. He has been a significant part of Sussex’s bowling unit in white-ball cricket for an extended period. His ability to bowl quick with his point of difference being a left-armer certainly gives us options in this series, and he deserves his chance at this level.”

England will miss the services Jofra Archer (elbow injury), Reece Topley (side strain) and Saqib Mahmood (abdominal strain), who Silverwood said are making “excellent progress”.

Meanwhile, Jonny Bairstow has been included in the squad despite suffering an ankle injury during Yorkshire’s win over Worcestershire on Wednesday, after which he had to leave the ground with a moon boot.

The three ODIs will be played on June 29, July 1 and July 4 in Durham, Oval and Bristol respectively.

England squad for Sri Lanka ODIs:

Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, George Garton, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

