England vs Sri Lanka 2021, 3rd T20I: Preview – Pitch Report, Playing Combination and Match Prediction

England will clash with Sri Lanka in the final T20I of the three-match series at Rose Bowl in Southampton on Saturday.

England has taken an unassailable lead in the three-match T20I series by winning both the initial encounters. This gives a chance to Eoin Morgan to test various combinations and prepare a formidable team for the T20I World Cup 2021.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka would be looking to get the perfect playing XI and win the last game before starting the three-match ODI leg.

Pitch report:

The pitch at Southampton favours batters during a white ball match. The average score for the team batting first is around 160-170, whereas in the last two encounters, the team chasing has won the match. So, captains of both sides might look forward to bowl first.

The weather forecast for the third encounter of the T20I series predicts a 77% cloud cover with showers late at night. Rain might play a spoilsport as there is an 8% probability of a thunderstorm as well.

Head to Head record:

Matches played: 11 | England: 7 | Sri Lanka Won: 4 | Tied: 0 | No result: 0

Playing Combination:

England:

Moeen Ali might get a chance in place of David Willey. The Three Lions are expected to go with two spinners and three pacers to test their tweakers. Wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler has been ruled out due to injury.

ENG XI: Jason Roy, Sam Billings (wk), Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Sri Lanka:

Sri Lankan batters have let down their team, whereas the bowlers got measly scores to defend. Kusal Perera & Co. might be looking to get in the grove to save their honour in the last game. The Islanders might not make any changes in their last playing XI but expect off-spinner Akila Dananjaya to prove his mettle.

SL XI: Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera (c), Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando

Match Prediction

Case 1:

England wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 40-45

Sri Lanka total: 150-155

Case 2:

Sri Lanka wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 50-55

England total: 160-165

England to win the match..