England Women vs India Women 2021: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming and Telecast Details

India Men’s team is set to clash with New Zealand Men’s side in the World Test Championship (WTC) final starting from June 18 at Southampton.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have delivered on their promise of giving equal weightage to Women’s cricket by sending the Indian team to battle it out in the one-off Test against England Women’s team after a gap of seven years.

The red ball match would be followed by three ODIs and as many T20Is in the United Kingdom (UK).

India Women’s skipper Mithali Raj had recently stated in an interview that she has no ‘baggage’ to carry for the upcoming red-ball match against England.

“For all the youngsters in the team, and even for someone like me who played a Test match seven years ago, there is no baggage to carry. We have not played the format for such a long time and hence can play with an open mind,” Mithali opined.

Former Indian spinner Ramesh Powar has returned on the post of head coach after three years and would be looking to close the rift between him and Mithali.

England versus India 2021 schedule:

One-off Test match: June 16th – 19th at Bristol County Ground, in Bristol June 16-19, 3:30 PM

ODI series:

First ODI: June 27th at Bristol County Ground, in Bristol 9:30 AM GMT/ 3 PM IST

June 27th at Bristol County Ground, in Bristol 9:30 AM GMT/ 3 PM IST Second ODI: June 30th at The County Ground, in Taunton 1:00 PM GMT/ 6:30 PM IST

June 30th at The County Ground, in Taunton 1:00 PM GMT/ 6:30 PM IST Third ODI: July 3rd at New Road, in Worcester 9:30 AM GMT/ 3:00 PM IST

T20I series:

First T20I: July 9th at The County Ground, in Northampton 5:30 PM GMT/ 11 PM IST

Second T20I: July 11th at 1st Central Country Ground, in Hove 1:30 PM GMT/ 7 PM IST

Third T20I: July 15th at The Cloudfm County Ground, in Chelmsford 5:30 PM GMT/ 11 PM IST

Squads:

India women’s ODI and Test squad: Mithali Raj (Captain), Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Indrani Roy (wicket-keeper), Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav.

England women’s Test squad: Heather Knight (capt), Emily Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Georgia Elwiss, Natasha Farrant, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nathalie Sciver (vice-capt), Anya Shrubsole, Mady Villiers, Fran Wilson, Lauren Winfield-Hill.

