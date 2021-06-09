Eoin Morgan and Jos Buttler on the radar of investigating committee after their old tweet goes viral

England bowler Ollie Robinson was recently suspended from all forms of international cricket till a definitive result of the investigation came out for the racist and sexist tweets he posted as a teenager.

Following his suspension, another unnamed English player’s offensive posts were under examination. However, the scandalous affair doesn’t seem to die a silent death as England limited overs skipper Eoin Morgan and his deputy Jos Buttler are the latest to be under the radar of the investigating committee.

Morgan and Buttler used the word ‘Sir’ in a way to mock the Indians, and former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum too joined the conversation.

It all happened when Buttler smashed an unflappable 53-ball 94 for Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018.

Morgan congratulated his compatriot for his success, allegedly making fun of Indians.

“Sir you’re my favourite batsman @josbuttler,” the Dublin-born wrote.

McCullum used broken English and stated that Buttler was a good opening batsman.

“@josbuttler Sir, you play very good opening batting,” the Dunedin-born stated.

Buttler deleted the tweets after they went viral on social media.

While Buttler is one of the most dependable batsmen in the RR unit, Morgan has been leading Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) since 2020. McCullum had been the mainstay in the KKR unit before retiring and was associated with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) when he made the remark in question.

The fate of both the English players will be decided post an inquiry as per reports by telelgraph.co.uk.

Meanwhile, United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Sports Minister Olivier Dowden were in disagreement with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for snubbing Robinson for the unfiltered use of social networking site as a teenager.