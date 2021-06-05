Fakhar Zaman wishes to watch AB de Villiers represent Lahore Qalandars

South African batsman AB de Villiers retired from international cricket in 2018. Still, his scintillating performances in the T20 leagues around the world prove his mettle, and fans speculate that he would be an ideal member of the Proteas team in the T20 World Cup 2021.

The Bela Bela-born was also in talks with South Africa’s head coach Mark Boucher to get a place in the inexperienced side, albeit the former declined to make a comeback later.

De Villiers has maintained the same consistent form post hanging his boots, and his explosive batting skills have been the talk of the town for quite some time.

Lahore Qalandars batsman Fakhar Zaman expressed his desire in an interview to watch the veteran batter participate in Pakistan Super League (PSL) for his side.

“From the very start, I am a very big fan of AB de Villiers. I follow him a lot. He did represent Lahore Qalandars, but did not play a lot of matches. So if you ask me about one player, I want AB de Villiers to play for Lahore Qalandars,” Zaman told Cricket Pakistan.

De Villiers was a part of the fourth edition of the T20 league when he represented Lahore Qalandars and amassed 218 runs in the seven games.

The 37-year-old was recently seen in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, where he aggregated 207 runs from the seven outings he had for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Meanwhile, Zaman would be eagerly looking for the resumption of the PSL 2021 in Abu Dhabi. His side had only lost a solitary contest out of the four encounters they had and occupied the fourth position in the points table.