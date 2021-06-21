Fans celebrate as CSK skipper MS Dhoni’s new look goes viral on social media

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni is currently enjoying a break with his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva. Dhoni, who led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, will be seen in action again when the remainder of the fourteenth season of the cash-rich league takes place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in mid-September this year. Notably, IPL 2021 was postponed in the first week of May after the breach of bio-bubble of different IPL franchises.

Meanwhile, in his spare time, Dhoni, like always, has joined his family and friends to spend quality time. He has recently landed in Shimla after the lockdown restrictions were eased in Himachal Pradesh.

But what has got Dhoni fans excited is the new look of the Ranchi-born superstar. Pictures from Dhoni’s stay in Shimla have now gone viral on social media, where the veteran stumper can be seen wearing Shimla’s traditional cap. This stylish headgear is locally known as ‘Kullu topi’. MSD was also spotted donning a new moustache look – something that has not been seen in the past.

Here are some of the images of Dhoni’s new look:

The vice-president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Rajeev Shukla, has already confirmed that the second phase of IPL 2021 will commence from mid-September in the UAE.

Dhoni-led CSK is currently positioned in second place on the points table. The ‘Yellow Army’ played seven matches and won five fixtures. They have a net run rate of +1.263 – which is best among all the teams.

Faf du Plessis, with 320 runs from seven fixtures, is CSK’s leading run-scorer. He has smashed four half-centuries, with an unbeaten 95 being his best score. On the bowling front, all-rounder Sam Curran is the leading wicket-taker for the three-time champions. Curran has picked up nine wickets from seven games, with 3/34 being his best performance.