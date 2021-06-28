Fans slam broadcasters for showing Shafali Verma’s age incorrectly

India Women opener Shafali Verma became the youngest cricketer to ply her trade in all formats of the game when she made her debut during an ODI against England Women on Sunday, June 27.

Shafali was just 17 years and 150 days old when she achieved this feat. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) tweeted an image of the moment when the Rohtak-born was handed over the cap number 131 from her skipper Mithali Raj.

“A proud moment for out thunderbolt @TheShafaliVerma as she is presented with #TeamIndia 131 from captain @M_Raj03. Here’s hoping she has a smashing debut. #ENGvsIND,” the BCCI tweeted.

A proud moment for our thunderbolt @TheShafaliVerma as she is presented with #TeamIndia 🧢 131 from captain @M_Raj03. Here's hoping she has a smashing debut.💪 #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/ZsmL9Jb68Y — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) June 27, 2021

However, broadcasting channels like SONY TEN in India and SKY SPORTS in England stated her to be 28-years-old when she came in to bat.

Indian fans were enraged by this folly and took to Twitter to point out the mistake.

Look at the age of Shafali verma, 28??🤔😒 Google uncle says just 17 years 😐#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/48RsrPnpXw — Priya💙Addict (@impriyafan) June 27, 2021

Umm sky cricket, Shafali is 17 not 28 — Boondi (@Karaboondi) June 27, 2021

@SonyTen1HD1 in today’s 1st odi match between india women & eng women …you showed shafali verma age as 28…and commentator mentioned that ..please correct it she is just 17 years old great Indian talent … — srinivas.rohit (@RohitSeena45) June 27, 2021

.@SkyCricket – on the screen it said Shafali Verma was 28. She’s only 17 and it’s pure madness that someone can be so good so young 🤯🤯🤯🤯 — Women's Cricket Chat 🎙🏏 (@WCricketChat) June 27, 2021

Meanwhile, Shafali failed to prove her mettle in the first ODI as she was dismissed for a mere 14-ball 15 by Katherine Brunt. The English pacer bowled a short off a length delivery that Shafali top-edged to Anya Shrubsole at mid-on.

India posted a decent 201/8 in their allotted fifty overs but England Women comfortably chased it down in 34.5 overs with eight wickets in hand.

Shafali had earlier impressed everyone with her stroke play during the one-off Test against England Women when she slammed 96 and 63 in the two innings. India women put up a brave fight and drew the red-ball match.

India Women would be pulling up their socks for the second encounter of the three-match ODI series that would take place in Taunton on Wednesday (June 30).