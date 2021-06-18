Fans slam ICC after rain washes out the first session of WTC final between India and New Zealand

  • Twitterati lashed out at ICC.

  • Rain delayed the toss and washed out the first session of play in Southampton.

Fans lash out at ICC after rain washed the 1st session of WTC final (Image Source: @Blackcaps/ICC)
The International Cricket Council (ICC) is facing a lot of criticism on social media from cricket fans across the globe after rain delayed the toss and washed out the first session of play in the high-voltage ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand at Rose Bowl in Southampton.

It started raining in Southampton on Thursday afternoon and continued on Friday as well. Due to it, the coin toss could not take place, and the pitch had to remain under the covers. The only relieving thing is that the apex international council has already allocated a reserve day to make up for any lost time during the regular days of the game.

As soon as ICC shared the update on Twitter, fans lashed out at the international body for scheduling the much-awaited event at such times when the chances of rain are high in the United Kingdom (UK).

One supporter questioned why ICC organised the WTC final in English summer when the possibility of rain is so high. He wrote: “Why @ICC organising such a big matches like #ICCWTCFinal in this English Summer! They know that the possibility of the rain is so high in this time. I am eagerly waiting from past 2 months to watch this ultimate test match! This is so disheartening @bhogleharsha @BCCI @ECB_cricket.”

Another fan suggested that ICC should either organise such events in the month of July or August or find some other country.

“2013,2017CT, Wc2019(first half), all are the prime examples in which rain Spoiled the matches; if icc have to conduct in England then just do it in July or August 1st half. In June, the summer just starts and have chances of rain most off. Either then, just do it in another country,” the fan replied to ICC.

Here is how other fans reacted:

