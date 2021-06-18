Fans slam ICC after rain washes out the first session of WTC final between India and New Zealand

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is facing a lot of criticism on social media from cricket fans across the globe after rain delayed the toss and washed out the first session of play in the high-voltage ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand at Rose Bowl in Southampton.

It started raining in Southampton on Thursday afternoon and continued on Friday as well. Due to it, the coin toss could not take place, and the pitch had to remain under the covers. The only relieving thing is that the apex international council has already allocated a reserve day to make up for any lost time during the regular days of the game.

As soon as ICC shared the update on Twitter, fans lashed out at the international body for scheduling the much-awaited event at such times when the chances of rain are high in the United Kingdom (UK).

One supporter questioned why ICC organised the WTC final in English summer when the possibility of rain is so high. He wrote: “Why @ICC organising such a big matches like #ICCWTCFinal in this English Summer! They know that the possibility of the rain is so high in this time. I am eagerly waiting from past 2 months to watch this ultimate test match! This is so disheartening @bhogleharsha @BCCI @ECB_cricket.”

Why @ICC organising such a big matches like #ICCWTCFinal in this English Summer! They know that the possibility of the rain is so high in this time.I am eagerly waiting from past 2 months to watch this ultimate test match!This is so disheartening @bhogleharsha @BCCI @ECB_cricket — Saurav Agarwal (@SauravAgarwal55) June 18, 2021

Another fan suggested that ICC should either organise such events in the month of July or August or find some other country.

“2013,2017CT, Wc2019(first half), all are the prime examples in which rain Spoiled the matches; if icc have to conduct in England then just do it in July or August 1st half. In June, the summer just starts and have chances of rain most off. Either then, just do it in another country,” the fan replied to ICC.

2013,2017CT,Wc2019(first half), all are the prime examples in which rain Spoiled the matches,

If icc have to conduct in england then just do it in July or August 1st half. In June the summer just starts and have chances of rain most off. Either then just do it in another country — Devanshu Maheshwari (@sportingphile) June 18, 2021

Here is how other fans reacted:

2013 ct final rain affected.

2017 ct whole tournament rain affected.

2019 whole world cup rain affected

2021 only test match that too for final rain affected. do you guys really plan before selecting a venue for any ICC event. #ShameOnICC — Mukul Bansal (@mukku_here) June 18, 2021

When you know it's final, and you still go with England as host country? Rain ruins the match @ICC #WTCFinal #INDvsNZ Same happened in 2019 and 2017 — Twinkle Dewangan (sawant❤️) (@ImTwinkle7) June 18, 2021

Did you ever take a right decision @ICC ? Who has selected this venue in this season ? What a shame !!! #WorldTestChampionship #WTCFinal2021 #INDvNZ — Muhammad Bilal (@itsme_bilalk) June 18, 2021

Kab tak ICC k major tournament England kara k humare match kharab karoge @ICC kab tak? pic.twitter.com/Jaoq52W6gp — the_calm_guy_ (@Mandeep17m) June 18, 2021