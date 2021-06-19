From Sachin Tendulkar to Jasprit Bumrah: Cricket fraternity mourns legendary sprinter Milka Singh’s demise

Posted On / /
Advertisement

  • Iconic sprinter Milkha Singh passed away on Friday.

  • Cricketers paid condolences to the legend on social media.

From Sachin Tendulkar to Jasprit Bumrah: Cricket fraternity mourns legendary sprinter Milka Singh’s demise
Sachin Tendulkar, Milkha Singh, Jasprit Bumrah (Image Source: Twitter)
Advertisement

Legendary sprinter Milkha Singh, aged 92, passed away due to post-Covid complications in Chandigarh on Friday.

As per the media reports, the ‘Flying Sikh’ was admitted to the ICU of Mohali’s Fortis hospital due to ‘COVID pneumonia’ on May 24. He was then shifted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research in Chandigarh on June 3.

Although Mr Singh had tested negative for COVID-19 on Wednesday, but his condition deteriorated on Friday evening as he developed serious complications, including dipping oxygen saturation levels. Mr Singh’s family confirmed his sad demise in a media statement that said: “It is with extreme sadness that we would like to inform you that Milkha Singh Ji passed away. He fought hard, but God has his ways, and it was perhaps true love and companionship that both our mother Nirmal Ji and now Dad have passed away in a matter of 5 days.”

The four-time Asian Games champion was the first Indian track and field athlete to win gold in the Commonwealth Games in Cardiff in 1958. After his sad demise, many prominent names in the cricket fraternity paid their tributes to Mr Singh.

Former India captain Sachin Tendulkar wrote: “Rest in Peace, our very own ‘Flying Sikh’ Milkha Singh Ji. Your demise has left a deep void in every Indian’s heart today, but you shall keep inspiring several generations to come.”

Ex-Indian cricketer Suresh Raina gave his condolences to Mr Singh’s friends and family. He wrote: “Extremely saddened to hear about the demise of legendary Milkha Singh Ji. May his soul rest in peace. My condolences to friends & family.”

Speedster Jasprit Bumrah termed Mr Singh as a legend and inspiration while paying tribute to the former 400m athlete.

“A hero, an inspiration, a legend. His legacy will live on for generations to come. Rest in Peace, Milkha Singh sir,” tweeted Bumrah.

Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman asserted that Mr Singh’s legacy would inspire future generations.

“Sad to hear the passing away of the legend #MilkhaSingh Ji. His legacy will live on for generations to come—my heartfelt condolences to his family and well-wishers. Om Shanti,” Laxman wrote on Twitter.

Indian head coach Ravi Shastri wrote: “India’s greatest @Olympics runner. Shook the world in the 60s with his competitive spirit inspite of the most limited facilities. He took the word determination and will to compete to another level. Respect. God bless your soul. Condolences to @JeevMilkhaSingh & family.”

Here is how other cricketers reacted:

TAGS: , , ,

CATEGORY: Sachin Tendulkar, Twitter Reactions

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
AKSHAT GAUR
Akshat is just another cricket fan who’s grown up watching the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. Cricket runs in his veins. Cover drive is his favorite sight, and a ball meeting the middle of the bat is his favorite sound. You can write to him at akshat.gaur@crickettimes.com or aks333.in@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.
Advertisement