Harbhajan Singh reacts after getting trolled for paying tribute to Khalistani terrorist Bhindranwale

Veteran Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh drew massive flak from netizens after he paid tribute to Khalistani terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale on the 37th anniversary of Operation Bluestar. Though Bhajji did not openly name Bhindranwale, his photo did appear in Harbhajan’s Instagram story on June 6.

The offie’s post began with the caption “Salute to the martyrs”. The text in the image was written in Punjabi, which read: “Heartfelt tribute to those martyred in Operation inside Shri Harmandir Sahib on June 1- June 6, 1984”.

Soon after the post, Harbhajan was brutally trolled, especially on the micro-blogging website Twitter. However, hours after the controversy, the 40-year-old has reacted and issued an ‘unconditional apology’ for his actions.

The Jalandhar-born shared a lengthy statement on Twitter, stating it was a WhatsApp forward, and he posted it on his Instagram without realizing the content written on it. Harbhajan said it was his mistake, and he apologized for his actions.

The veteran cricketer further said he has served his country for 20 years and will never do anything, which is Anti-India.

Here is the full statement:

“I JUST WISH TO CLARIFY AND APOLOGIZE FOR AN INSTAGRAM POST YESTERDAY. IT WAS A WHATSAPP FORWARD THAT I POSTED IN A HASTE WITHOUT EVEN REALIZING THE CONTENT USED AND WHAT IT SIGNIFIED OR STOOD FOR. THAT WAS MY MISTAKE, I ACCEPT, AND AT NO STAGE DO I SUBSCRIBE TO THE VIEWS ON THAT POST OR SUPPORT THE PEOPLE WHO’S PICTURES WERE CARRIED. I AM A SIKH WHO WILL FIGHT FOR INDIA AND NOT AGAINST INDIA. THIS IS MY UNCONDITIONAL APOLOGY FOR HURTING THE SENTIMENTS OF MY NATION. IN FACT, ANY ANTI-NATIONAL GROUP AGAINST MY PEOPLE I DO NOT SUPPORT AND NEVER WILL.. I HAVE GIVEN MY BLOOD AND SWEAT FOR THIS COUNTRY FOR 20 YEARS AND WILL NEVER EVER SUPPORT ANYTHING THAT IS ANTI-INDIA.

JAI HIND HARBHAJAN”