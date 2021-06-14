Hardik Pandya globe-trots with wife Natasa and son Agastya ahead of Sri Lanka tour

Team India is set to clash with New Zealand in the World Test Championship (WTC) final at Southampton starting from June 18, followed by a five-match series against the hosts. While Virat Kohli & Co. would be battling it out in the United Kingdom (UK), another Indian team would board the flight to Sri Lanka to participate in the three T20Is and as many ODIs.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently announced the 20-man squad for the Sri Lanka tour. Among many new cricketers on the roster, Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya was also selected for the series.

Hardik has proved his mettle in white-ball cricket by being a handy bowler and a swashbuckling batter. The 27-year-old also made the headlines when he posted on social media to update his fans regarding an expedition he took with his family and friends on a chartered flight.

“Chilling in the clouds,” Hardik captioned the snap on Instagram.

Natasa responded with a red heart and a fire emoji in the comments section.

The Surat-born had shared another image in which he can be seen with his wife Natasa Stankovic and his brother Krunal Pandya among others, on their getaway.

“My travel companions,” Hardik stated with heart emojis.

Likewise, Natasa too posted a picture with Hardik and her son Agastya. While Hardik can be seen holding Agastya in his arms, Natasa is carrying a handbag with her. The three are standing next to their plane in an undisclosed location.

Meanwhile, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan has been appointed as the captain for the limited overs campaign against Sri Lanka. Fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar would be Dhawan’s deputy for the tour. Additionally, former India skipper Rahul Dravid has been appointed as head coach of the team.