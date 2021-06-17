Harsha Bhogle reveals why he chose not to be a part of the commentary panel for WTC final

Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle has won the hearts of cricket fans all over the world with his acumen, perspective and use of prosaic language. Though he is from a non-cricketing background, the 59-year-old has carved a niche for himself.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) recently announced its list of commentators for the World Test Championship (WTC) final, which had only two commentators from India – Sunil Gavaskar and Dinesh Karthik.

Hence, cricket lovers were surprised not to find Bhogle’s name in the panel. The Hyderabad-born is remembered for the historic Border Gavaskar Trophy 2020/21 when he remarked that a batsman, a hamstring and one hand saved the day for his country, tacitly hinting at the draw during the Sydney Test. Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin were injured but showed their grit and resilience against the Australians to conclude the contest without a decisive result.

“India had one batsman, one hamstring and one hand to save the match in the third Test at Sydney,” Bhogle had stated.

Clearing air over his exclusion from the commentary panel, Bhogle took to Twitter on Tuesday and revealed that as per the mandatory quarantine norms, he would have to stay away from his family for around 27-28 days which would be too much to be a part of a single game.

“I was hoping to be in Southampton this week for the #WTCFinals. But the quarantine requirements meant I would have to be away for 27-28 days for one game. I have spent a lot of time in bubbles and there are more ahead. I am enjoying being home and so, regretfully, had to pull out,” Bhogle tweeted on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, BCCI had earlier allowed families and close ones of cricketers to travel with them to the United Kingdom (UK) for the four-month-long tour to avoid bio-bubble fatigue and homesickness.