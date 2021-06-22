Here’s why Jos Buttler has pulled himself out of remaining IPL 2021

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 had to be stalled in May due to the COVID-19 breach inside the bio-bubble.

The tournament is slated to resume in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) during the September-October window, followed by the T20 World Cup 2021.

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) director Ashley Giles had expressed that his country’s centrally contracted players might not be available for the remainder of the IPL 2021.

England will tour Bangladesh and Pakistan in September-October, and the dates are likely to clash with the cash-rich league.

Talking about the same, English wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler stated that he would serve his nation first in the event that IPL takes place concurrently with the England tours.

“Usually the IPL doesn’t clash with any international cricket. When it does clash, probably England will take precedence,” Buttler was quoted as saying by the BBC.

When asked if he would miss the second leg of the marquee event, the 30-year-old adumbrated that he would ply his trade wherever Giles commands him to.

“[Will play] Where Ashley Giles says,” Buttler revealed.

With Buttler, England pacer Jofra Archer and all-rounder Ben Stokes are also expected to skip the remaining IPL. The trio ply their trade for the Sanju Samson-led side Rajasthan Royals (RR).

While Archer was ruled out of the first part of the tournament due to an injury, Stokes had also pulled out of a major chunk of matches as he suffered an on-field wound.

Buttler had become the mainstay for RR in such unforeseen circumstances and was the second-highest run-getter (254) for his franchise in IPL 2021.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka would be touring England to play three T20Is against the hosts starting from Wednesday (June 23).