ICC announces the Match officials for WTC final between India and New Zealand

On Tuesday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the Match Officials for the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand. The summit clash will be played from June 18-22 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

Chris Broad, the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, has been picked as the referee while the role of on-field umpires has been given to Richard Illingworth and Michael Gough – both of them belong to the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Umpires.

Richard Kettleborough will be the TV umpire. Similarly, the fourth official of the epic contest would be Alex Wharf.

“We are pleased to announce an experienced team of match officials for the final of the World Test Championship,” said ICC Senior Manager – Umpires and Referees, Adrian Griffith as quoted by Indian Express.

“It has not been an easy time with the pandemic, but we are fortunate to have a group of officials at the top of their field who have been consistent over the years in this momentous fixture. We wish them all the very best,” he added.

Both India and New Zealand have played 59 Tests against each other, where 21 times Team India has registered the victory whereas the Kiwis have recorded 12 triumphs. Remaining 26 matches have met the fate of the draw.

Among the current squad, Ross Taylor is the highest run-scorer for New Zealand against India. In 14 matches, Taylor has amassed 812 runs at an average of 33.83. The right-handed batsman has smashed three hundreds against India and one half-century, with 151 being his highest score.

Similarly, Indian skipper Virat Kohli is the leading run-scorer for his side against New Zealand in the current squad. In 9 fixtures, Kohli has accumulated 773 runs at an impressive average of 51.53. The Delhi-lad has smashed three centuries and as many half-tons against the Blackcaps, with 211 being his best score.

On the bowling front, Tim Southee is the leading wicket-taker for the Kiwis against India. In 8 matches, Southee has taken 39 scalps, with 7/64 being his best. When it comes to India, Ishant Sharma is the highest wicket-taker for his side. He has picked up 35 scalps from 7 games against New Zealand.