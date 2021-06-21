IND vs NZ: Virender Sehwag trolls ICC after rain washes out Day 4 of WTC final

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag trolled the International Cricket Council (ICC) on social media after rain played spoilsport on Day 4 in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final at Rose Bowl in Southampton on Monday.

Like the opening day of the summit clash, continuous rain washed out the fourth day as well. So far, only 141.1 overs have been bowled in the match as the bad weather disturbed the inaugural edition of test cricket’s greatest event.

Both players and fans were made to wait for the action to resume, but unfortunately, it never happened as a nonstop drizzle and a wet outfield in Southampton made it impossible for the officials to restart the play.

Reacting to the abandoned procedure on Day 4, Sehwag took a dig at ICC by comparing it to the batter’s performance in the match, who failed to find the timing.

“Batsman ko bhi Timing nahi mili dhang ki, aur ICC ko bhi (neither the batsmen got the right timing, nor the ICC),” Sehwag wrote on the micro-blogging website.

Not only Sehwag but also his former teammate VVS Laxman criticised the international apex council, saying the ICC didn’t get the rules right as both teams would wish to win the inaugural WTC trophy.

“It’s very sad for the fans. I think ICC did not get the rules right. All said and done, you want a champion,” Laxman said on Star Sports.

“With so much time available, I’m sure they could have at least allowed 90 overs in 5 days to complete 450 overs. That’s something I would have expected from ICC. We were excited that there is a reserve day, but I’m not sure whether the game can finish (even with the reserve day) if the rain continues,” he added.