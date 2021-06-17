India announces playing XI for World Test Championship final against New Zealand

On Thursday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced Team India’s playing XI for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand. The much-anticipated match will start on Friday (June 18) at Rose Bowl in Southampton.

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill have been picked as openers, while Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, and Ajinkya Rahane will bear the responsibility of the middle-order. Rishabh Pant would keep the wickets in the summit clash.

Ishant Sharma will be leading the pace bowling attack comprising of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami. Interestingly, all the three pacers were part of the previous UK tour in 2018.

Further, India have also picked two spin-bowling all-rounders in the form of Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Here is India’s Playing XI for the WTC final:

Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma.

More to follow…