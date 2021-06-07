Indian cricketers who married women from different religion

Love transcends boundaries, age and religious beliefs. Indian cricketers have broken the wall of religion time and again to tie the knot with their loved ones.

In a country with varied cultural beliefs, religion acts as a barrier at times in establishing relationships between people practising different faiths.

Here are seven Indian cricketers who married someone from the dissimilar spiritual background:-

Zaheer Khan- Sagarika Ghatge

Former Indian speedster Zaheer Khan dominated the opposition batsmen during his playing days. Zaheer was a mainstay of his country’s bowling attack and bamboozled batters with his swing.

Though not much is known about his romance with Bollywood actress Sagarika Ghatge and the latter admitted in an interview that she was surprised when the Shrirampur-born proposed to her in April 2017.

The two got engaged imminently and announced the auspicious news on their social media handles. The two took the world by storm when the duo married each other in November of the same year.

While Zaheer took over as the bowling consultant for the Indian national team in 2017 after retirement, Sagarika had made the headlines when she was the main part of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer- ‘Chak De India.’

Mohammad Kaif- Pooja Yadav

Former Indian batsman Mohammad Kaif married Noida-based journalist Pooja Yadav after dating for four years.

It is believed that the two met at a party in 2007 and were instantly attracted to each other.

The duo took their relationship to the next level by getting betrothed in 2011.

Pooja gave birth to their first child named Kabir the following year. Five years down the line, Kaif became a father once again when Pooja delivered a girl whom they named Eva.

While Kaif is Muslim, Pooja is a practising Hindu.

Yuvraj Singh- Hazel Keech

Former Indian batsman Yuvraj Singh married British model Hazel Keech in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony at the Fatehgarh Sahib gurudwara in 2016.

Yuvraj revealed the interesting story behind his romantic affair on the Kapil Sharma Show.

According to Yuvraj, the two met at a party in 2011, and the left-hander asked Hazel out for a coffee date.

Hazel didn’t want to hurt Yuvraj’s ego but also wasn’t ready to go out with him, so she used to switch off her cellphone after agreeing to meet.

Yuvraj’s world came to a standstill when he was diagnosed with cancer afterwards but didn’t stop pursuing Hazel once he had recuperated.

Finally, Hazel accepted his proposal, and the two got hitched.

Ajit Agarkar- Fatima Ghadially

Former Indian pacer Ajit Agarkar met the love of his life in 1999, just a year after his international debut.

Ajit’s wife Fatima Ghadially was close to Ajit since she was the right-armer’s friend’s sister.

The couple dated for a few years before accepting their relationship in front of their parents, to which they agreed wholeheartedly.

The duo tied the wedlock in 2002, and the occasion was graced by the presence of several big Indian cricketers, including Sachin Tendulkar.

While Ajit is a Hindu, Fatima is a Shia Muslim.

Mohammad Azharuddin- Sangeeta Bijlani

Mohammad Azharuddin met Sangeeta Bijlani at an ad shoot in 1985 and let his heart out of the sleeves at first sight.

Things didn’t take off much in their meeting as Azhar married Naureen in 1987, and the couple had two sons.

In 1996, after a turbulent married life, Azhar divorced Naureen to marry Sangeeta.

Sanjeeta, till then, had already created a lasting impact in Bollywood with her beauty as she had also been crowned Miss Universe in 1980.

The duo reportedly split in 2010 due to some personal issues between the two.

Dinesh Karthik- Dipika Pallikal

Indian squash player Dipika Pallikal reportedly didn’t like cricketers before she met Indian batter Dinesh Karthik.

Both used to take fitness sessions under the same coach and had previously met once during a marathon.

Slowly, the wicket-keeper batsman charmed his way into Dipika’s heart before getting engaged to her in 2013.

They took another two years to get married. While Dinesh is a Hindu, Dipika is a Christian, and therefore they decided to hold their marriage ceremony according to both faiths.