“It is a plot against him”: Shakib Al Hasan’s wife Umme Ahmed Shishir defends her husband for his furious act

Bangladesh cricketer Shakib Al Hasan was caught in a controversy as he kicked the stumps in anger during a Dhaka Premier Division Twenty20 Cricket League 2021 match against Abahani Limited.

Shakib was seen appealing for an LBW against Mushfiqur Raheem but booted the wickets in a rage as his plea for dismissal was turned down by the umpire.

Captaining Mohammedan Sporting Club, the 34-year-old then had an altercation with the umpire, which ended in Shakib uprooting all three stumps and throwing them on the ground.

Experts around the world slammed the Margura-born cricketer for his furious act.

Shakib then issued an apology on social media, admitting that players of his stature should keep the gentleman’s spirit of the game intact.

Talking about the same, Shakib’s wife Umme Ahmed Shishir defended her husband and blamed the television presenters for hiding the reason behind the distasteful step.

“I’m enjoying this incident as much as the media is, finally some news on tv! It is great to see the support of the people who can see the clear picture of today’s incident at least someone has the guts to stand against all odds. However, it is sad to see the main issue getting buried by the media highlighting only the anger that he showed,” Umme posted a Facebook note on Friday.

Umme further labelled the whole coverage as a one-sided angle and a plot to portray her life partner as a ‘villain.’

“The main issue is the ongoing eye-catching decisions of the umpires! The headlines are really saddening. To me, it is a plot against him that has been going on for a while to portray him as the villain in all circumstances! If you are a cricket lover beware of your actions!,” she concluded.

Meanwhile, this was not the first time that Shakib was in the news for his illegitimate acts. The Bangladeshi all-rounder had recently returned from an International Cricket Council’s (ICC) ban for failing to report corrupt practices by a bookie during the Indian Premier League (IPL) and a tri-series involving Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe.