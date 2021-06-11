Lungi Ngidi’s fifer, Aiden Markram’s fifty help South Africa dominate Day 1 of 1st Test against West Indies

West Indies clashed with South Africa at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in the first Test of the two-match red-ball series on Thursday.

Opting to bat first, West Indies had a floundering start since both their openers Kraigg Brathwaite and Shai Hope departed early only after putting 31 runs on board. The next batters Nkrumah Bonner and Roston Chase looked to steady the innings, but the South African bowlers unsettled them as Kagiso Rabada, with his consistent efforts, got an edge from Bonner and wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock grabbed an easy catch.

The other Proteas bowlers Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje, had a total riot with their back off length deliveries that left the Windies’ batsmen in tatters. The hosts’ middle-order was left gaping for some more time at the crease but lost all control of the game by flirting with loose deliveries and were stationed at 56/7.

It was only a few overs before Ngidi cleared the lower order and took the second fifer of his Test career to bundle out the West Indies for a measly score of 97 onboard.

Ngidi hunted in pairs with Nortje, who bagged four wickets during his fiery spell. With 20 runs in his personal kitty, Jason Holder was the top scorer for his side.

In response, South Africa also looked to suffer the same fate as their skipper Dean Elgar departed without troubling the scorers. The next batter, Keegan Peterson, couldn’t make much amends and became the first victim of Jayden Seales by giving a catch to Holder.

However, Aiden Markram took the onus of helping his side cruise past their opponent’s paltry target and scored a half-century in the process. Seales banked on his talent once again to clean the well-set Markram and give an admirable performance on his debut. Thus, Markram left for the pavilion after smoking 60 runs off 110 deliveries.

Rassie van der Dussen played the anchor role without taking any risks and punishing the loose balls by smashing a 104-ball 34 laced with three boundaries.

SA was positioned at 128/4 at the end of Day 1 and led by 31 runs by a collective team effort.