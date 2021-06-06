Meet the eldest sibling of Virat Kohli – Bhawana Kohli Dhingra

Virat Kohli has made a name for himself in the international circuit. His wife Anushka Sharma is often in the news because of her work as an actor. Kohli is regularly seen with his mother, Saroj Kohli and elder brother, Vikash Kohli. However, very less is known about his elder sibling, Bhawana Kohli Dhingra.

Sister of the Indian skipper, Bhawana, is one of the core members of men’s fashion brand One8Select. Born and brought up in Delhi, Bhawana completed her education at Hans Raj Model School and Daulat Ram College.

She frequently posts on Instagram and has a following of 85.9k on the social networking site.

Bhawana is married to Sanjay Dhingra, a businessman by profession and has two children named Ayush and Mehak.

She loves her progeny and shares their images on social media.

Bhawana is also seen hanging out with her husband for dinners in plush restaurants.

She also puts up pictures of her brother when he represents the country.

Bhawana also remembered her late father, Prem Kohli, on his birthday, which coincidentally falls on India’s Independence day.

Bhawana also shares bygone moments of her childhood with Virat. In the picture shared below, the siblings can be seen cutting a cake with their mother while Virat concentrates on the pastry.

Bhawana had also given a glimpse of Virat’s betrothed ceremony with Anushka.

Apart from her family pictures, Bhawana also has photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from the couple’s wedding.